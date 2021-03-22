HHS sweeps district soccer crowns

Mirror report

Three straight home games in three straight nights resulted in three more clean sheets and three easy victories, as the Heritage High School girls’ soccer team closed out the District 8-4A championship tournament on Friday night with a 5-0 win over Alvarado at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The Jaguars (19-1, 8-0) will open the Class 4A Region I girls’ soccer playoffs on Friday at Kennedale’s Wildcat Stadium against Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis at 7:30 p.m. The winner of this game will advance to the area round and will face either Gainesville or Carrollton Ranchview early next week.

The Jags were scheduled on Monday night to host Burleson Centennial in a warm-up game at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Senior Jaedyn Barela and freshman Tanner Sorenson split goaltending duties equally and posted three straight shutouts.

On Wednesday, the Jags opened the tournament with an 8-0 victory over Godley as junior Logan Berumen had herself a day. Berumen scored four goals and also added an assist, while Jules Burrows, Paisley Mabra, Sydney Dickson and Brynn Pollock each found the back of the net once. Pollock and Kerry Scott each finished with two assists, and Rachel Allen dished out one helper as well.

The Jags came back to MISD on Thursday for the semifinals and posted another whitewash, an 8-0 rout of Life Waxahachie. Berumen and Dickson each scored a brace, and Hannah Dorsey, Payton Grimes and Rose Giambruno-Fuge chipped in a goal. The Lady Mustangs also scored an own goal, and Allen finished with two assists.

HHS clinched the title on Friday with the win over Alvarado as Burrows, Dickson, Allen and Giambruno-Fuge scored a goal apiece and Alvarado also added an own goal. Berumen and Pollock finished with one assist each.

The HHS boys, meanwhile, won their second consecutive district championship. The Jags will face Fort Worth Western Hills in the bi-district round this weekend, and with a win would advance to play either Wichita Falls Hirschi or Ranchview in the area round early next week.