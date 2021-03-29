Clean sweep: MISD soccer teams go 4-0 in bi-district openers

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

KENNEDALE — Last Friday night, the Diamond-Hill Jarvis Lady Eagles (4-11-1 overall and 4-6 in District 7 regular season) were the designated home team in the bi-district round of the Texas girls soccer playoffs and they hosted the Jaguars from Midlothian Heritage. And that was as good as it got for the Lady Eagles on that night.

In high school playoffs, especially in the early rounds, no matter what sport, it is usually a case of the haves playing the have-nots and that was very clear on this night as the Jags started their road to the finals in a 12–0 rout of Diamond Hill.

Heritage exploded from the opening kickoff and built a 6-0 lead only 13 minutes into the game. The game settled into familiar pattern for the rest of the evening as the Jags added another tally to the board to make the score 7–0 going into the second half.

With head coach Gerald Slovacek moving players around on the field and substituting freely throughout the game, the only thing that would stop the onslaught of goals was when the clock showed triple zeroes at the end of the game.

Heritage did not give up a single shot on goal for the entire evening, as the team defense shut down anything that made it past midfield.

Coach Slovacek said after the game, “This was a complete team effort, a very nice win by the girls, and a good way to start the playoffs!”

Bailey Lamb and Logan Berumen each achieved a hat trick with three goals to lead the Jags on the score sheet. Brynn Pollock and Kerry Scott closely followed with two goals apiece, and they also assisted on one goal each. Jules Burrows and Joely Godfrey closed out the scoring with a goal each. Rachel Allen and Sydney Dickson each added two assists, and Riley Click pitched in with a helper.

The Jaguars (21 -1) will now face the Ranchview Lady Wolves (4-10-1 overall and 1-6 in District 6), who recently won their opening playoff game against Gainesville by a score of 3-2. The area-round game was scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Southlake Carroll High School's Dragon Stadium.

MHS girls 3, Royse City 0

MESQUITE — Senior Bailey Wesco stepped up with a brace and an assist, leading the Midlothian Lady Panthers to a 3-0 victory over Royse City on Friday evening in the first game of an MHS doubleheader at Hanby Stadium.

Wesco also assisted on a Brooklyn Piper goal, ad Piper returned the favor with her own assist.

The Lady Panthers broke on top 1-0 in the first half, then salted the outcome away with two goals. Goalkeeper Landry Combs posted a shutout.

The Lady Panthers (15-3-5) were slated to open up another MHS soccer doubleheader on Tuesday against Hallsville at 5:30 p.m. The winner will face either Highland Park or Mount Pleasant in the Region II quarterfinals.

MHS boys 2, Forney 1

MESQUITE — A header off a free kick with 19 seconds left in regulation avoided overtime and sent the Midlothian Panthers on to the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Forney Jackrabbits at Hanby Stadium on Friday night.

Aidan Williams took the free kick, and Ryan Tate headed it in from the left side of the goal for the game-winner.

The Panthers (15-8-3) advanced to the area round and were scheduled to take on Nacogdoches on Tuesday night at about 7:45 p.m. in the second game of an MHS doubleheader at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium. The winner of this game will move on to the Region II quarterfinals to play either Corsicana or Lufkin this weekend.

HHS boys 7, Western Hills 0

ALVARADO — The bi-district round of the Class 4A Region I boys’ soccer playoffs was a breeze for the Heritage Jaguars as they rolled to a 7-0 victory over Fort Worth Western Hills on Friday night at Charles Head Stadium.

The Jags (12-4-2) were scheduled to travel to Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium to face Wichita Falls Hirschi in the area round on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to play either Diamond Hill-Jarvis or Argyle in the Region I quarterfinals this weekend.