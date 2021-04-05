HHS girls roll into region semis

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

SOUTHLAKE — The Benbrook Lady Bobcats came into the quarterfinals of the Class 4A soccer playoffs riding high and felling good about their chances against the Jaguars from Midlothian Heritage High School last Friday afternoon in Southlake’s Dragon Stadium.

The Lady Bobcats had every right to be optimistic about their chances of getting past Heritage and moving on as they were riding a 14 game winning streak in which that had scored 104 goals without giving up any goals to their opponents. The problem was that the girls from Heritage were equally as impressive with an 11 game winning streak in which they outscored their opposition 88 to 3.

There might have been a bit of foreboding as the game, which was scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m., was delayed 15 minutes due to one of the officials not being there on time. It did not look as if either team really cared as they both came out to start the game with what looked to be a wait and see approach at least on the Benbrook side. It was from the start business as usual for the Jags as they pinned the Lady Bobcats in the own end for the entire first half. Once Heritage found the crack in the Benbrook defensive wall they exploited it 4 times in the opening half.

Logan Berumen started the scoring parade 9 minutes into the game on a pinpoint setup from Kerry Scott, and 9 minutes later Jules Burrows found the back of the net after a sweet assist from Rachel Allen. In the 25th minute Brynn Pollock made her mark on the game by converting a pass from Riley Click. Rachel Allen ended the scoring in the first half at the 28-minute mark when she tickled the twine with a goal.

The second half kicked off with Heritage stopping every attempt to enter into the Jags end of the field. Besides the Stone Wall defense that Heritage had implemented in the later half they still had some scoring to do.

Scott was next to light the lamp at the 60-minute mark of the match and that was followed 6 minutes later when Hannah Dorsey completed the scoring for the night with an assist from Click.

Head coach Gerald Slovacek said after the game that he was once again “very proud of all of the girls and that he is happy to have such a hardworking, fun group of young women playing for him and Heritage High School." Slovacek also complimented both “goalies Jaeden Barela and Tanner Sorenson for another outstanding effort and shut-out in goal." Coach Slovacek said that he “wanted to thank the huge turnout of fans that came out on Good Friday for the match.”

Benbrook (19-4) now goes home to lament what might have been and Heritage (23-1) motors into the Region I semifinals. The Jaguars weer scheduled to face the Stephenville Honeybees (16-2-2 overall and 6-0 in district) on Tuesday in Argyle at 6 p.m.

Last Tuesday, the Jags took to the pitch at Dragon Stadium nestled in the city of Southlake as they met the Lady Wolves of Ranchview.

As the game began it was clear early on that this game would follow the blueprint that Heritage on a nightly basis. First there would be unrelenting pressure from their offensive attack, second would be the flood of goals that the pressure would produce and third and finally would a smothering defense that almost never allows the opposing team past the mid-field marker, for the entire game.

Once again Heritage scored only 2 minutes into the match as Berumen ripped one past the Ranchview keeper. One minute later the Jags lit the lamp again when Scott found the back of the net from a snappy assist from Allen. At the 9 minute mark Allen joined the scoring onslaught with her only goal for the evening. Pollock closed out the first half with another assist from Allen, making the score going into halftime 4-0.

The second half was pretty much a mirror image with the Jags controlling the play and possession of the ball. Dorsey initiated the second half scoring at the 45 minute mark and she was followed by Burrows, who ripped one home in the 62nd minute. Not to be outdone, Click added her name to the score sheet at the 66 minute mark. Payton Grimes closed out the scoring for the Jags for the night with her goal with 18 minutes left in the match.

Coach Slovacek said after the match had ended that “I am once again extremely proud of the girls, they all came together with a great effort with a tenacious team defense.” Slovacek also credited both goalies Barela and Sorenson with outstanding efforts in getting the combined shutout.

4A Region I boys: DH-J 4, HHS 1

SOUTHLAKE — The season came to an end for the Heritage boys in the Region I quarterfinals as Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis used a strong second half to defeat the Jaguars, 4-1, on Friday at Dragon Stadium.

The Jags took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Eagles scored four second-half goals, including three in a 3-minute span, all by Ricardo Gonzalez for a hat trick. Luis Jaimes added a late goal and assisted on one of Gonzalez’s goals.

Diamond Hill advanced to play Stephenville, which beat San Elizario on penalty kicks on Friday.