MHS soccer teams bow out in playoffs

Mirror report

MESQUITE — The Midlothian High School soccer girls battled Class 5A No. 1-ranked Highland Park to 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals.

Great defending from the Panthers and outstanding goalkeeping from Landry Combs kept most of the game scoreless. Bailey Wesco hit the post midway through the second half.

Highland Park finally snuck one past the stingy Panther defense with just under seven minutes left in the game. Not willing to give up, the girls threw everything forward in search of an equalizer before giving up a second goal with less than two minutes left.

The Lady Panthers finish the season as back-to-back district champions, bi-district champions, area champions and regional quarterfinalists with a 15-4-5 record.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers traveled to Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse for the area round and were victorious by a 3-1 margin over Hallsville.

Wesco opened the scoring from a Mariah Griffin assist, then made it a brace on a through ball from Taylor Thibodeau. Kennedy Husbands got the final Panther goal as Wesco added an assist of her own.

5A Region II: Nacogdoches 1, MHS 0

WHITEHOUSE — The Midlothian Panthers lost a hard fought match, 1-0, to a tough Nacogdoches side last Tuesday night at Wildcat Stadium in the Class 5A Region II area round.

The Panthers finish the season as three-time district champions, bi-district champions and area finalists with a record of 14-8-3.

Nacogdoches (17-5-5) got the game-winning goal by Carlos Rodriguez in the second half. The Dragons advanced to play Lufkin on Friday in the Region II quarterfinals.