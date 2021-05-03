Jags celebrate with more soccer honors

The post-championship party just keeps going for the Heritage High School girls’ soccer team.

The honors are still pouring in for the Jaguars and head coach Gerald Slovacek after winning their second Class 4A state championship in four seasons two weeks ago.

The school held a community pep rally on Thursday at HHS to honor the Jaguars for their state title. Bad weather forced the celebration indoors, but couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm.

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches handed out awards to four HHS players. Senior forward Rachel Allen, junior forward Brynn Pollock and sophomore back Joely Godfrey were named first-team all-state, and junior forward Logan Berumen was second-team all-state.

Berumen, the team’s top scorer with 24 goals on the year, missed the state finals after suffering a knee injury during the regional final against Argyle. Allen had 19 goals and 17 assists and was widely credited with closely marking and shutting down Celina’s record-setting goal scorer defensively in the state semifinals.

Pollock added 17 goals and 22 assists. Godfrey was a major part of a defense that allowed only 11 goals in 28 matches all season.

The Jags’ head coach also picked up a prestigious award, as Slovacek was named the overall Soccer Coach of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. He coached the Jaguars to a 27-1 record and the state title with a 6-0 rout of Corpus Christi Calallen in the finals in Georgetown.

Slovacek is completing his 17th year in education and coaching, 13 of which have been spent in Midlothian ISD.

He was an assistant football coach for seven years and assistant soccer coach for four years at Midlothian High School before moving over to HHS in 2015 as the then-new school began varsity competition. Slovacek also has coached wrestling, track and powerlifting during his career.

Born and raised in Ennis, Slovacek moved to Dallas as a high school sophomore and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1990. He earned a scholarship to play football at New Mexico State, where he was a two-year team captain and started 33 straight games for the Aggies on the offensive line at center.

Slovacek graduated from New Mexico State University in 1994 with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. After college, he signed an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent and played briefly with the San Diego Chargers.