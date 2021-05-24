MSA presents scholarships to 2 students

Mirror report

On Thursday, May 20, the Midlothian Soccer Association presented two scholarship certificates, each in the amount of $500, to two graduating seniors.

The scholarship was open to 2021 graduating seniors with a passion for soccer who reside within the Midlothian ISD attendance zone. Nominations were received from applicants of both Midlothian High School and Heritage High School.

The scholarship committee reviewed the anonymous serialized applications and chose a men's winner and a ladies winner. The recipients were presented with their scholarship certificates at the MSA end-of-season coaches’ meeting on Thursday at Hawkins Spring Park.

The winner of the men's award is Ryan Tate, a senior at MHS. The winner of the ladies award is Amanda Omehe, also a senior at MHS. Tate plans to attend the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor while Omehe will be attending the University of Southern California.

“On behalf of MSA, we are excited to give back to these students who can trace their first touches on a soccer ball back to Midlothian Soccer Association,” MSA president Dan Convertino said.

Other noteworthy announcements include the return of the 14th Annual Brandon Palady Memorial 4v4 Tournament to Midlothian Community Park (MCP) on Saturday, June 12, hosted by Midlothian Soccer Association. This is a friendly 4v4 tournament, open to all ages, to memorialize Brandon Palady's love of soccer and compassion for others.

All proceeds benefit the Brandon Palady Foundation Scholarship Fund, set up to provide a financial resource to deserving young men and/or women from the Midlothian area soccer programs. More tournament information is available at http://www.brandonpaladyfoundation.org/4v4-info.html .