Host HHS avoids 'Frostbite' in tourney

Mirror report

The Heritage High School boys’ soccer team enjoyed a non-losing but shortened weekend at home, as they “kissed their sister” twice after opening the Heritage Frostbite Tournament with a win.

The Jaguars began the tournament on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Carrollton Ranchview at the HHS turf field. A goal in the second half lifted the Jags to the win.

Later Thursday, the Jags battled Wilmer-Hutchins to a 0-0 draw, and on Friday, they fought to a 1-1 tie against Crandall. Heritage scored in the first half for a 1-0 lead on Cannon Wheat’s goal, but the Pirates answered in the second half to pull out a point.

SirLuke Tante made a number of saves in goal to keep the Jags out of the loss column.

Saturday’s championship matches were canceled because of the predicted cold and wind.

The Jags (3-1-2) will head out west this weekend for the Canyon tournament. They will open against San Antonio Christian at 6 p.m. on Thursday, then will face Gonzales at 10 a.m. and Lampasas at 2 p.m. on Friday. They will close out on Saturday at 8 a.m. against Pleasanton. All matches will be played at Canyon Lake Hawk Stadium.

HHS will return home next Tuesday for its District 8-4A opener against Venus at 5:45 p.m.

HHS girls tie twice

The HHS girls’ soccer team stepped up the competition in the Heritage Frostbite Tournament, pulling out a pair of draws at MISD Multipurpose Stadium before bad weather forced cancellation of Saturday’s matches.

The Jags drew Mansfield Legacy on Thursday, 2-2, as sophomore Jules Burrows recorded a brace with an assist each from Sydney Dickson and Joely Godfrey. Kara Murray and Kalli Meredith scored for the Lady Broncos.

The Jags (6-2-2) followed on Friday with a 0-0 stalemate against Red Oak, a strong feat against a powerful Lady Hawks offense. Tanner Sorenson picked up another shutout between the pipes behind a strong defensive effort.

Last Tuesday, the Jags grabbed a 2-0 non-district win at Burleson Centennial as Brynn Pollock recorded a goal and assist, Rose Giambruno-Fuge added a goal, and Sorenson annexed yet another clean sheet.

Next up for the HHS girls is a trip to Georgetown for the Governor’s Cup Tournament. They will face Colleyville Heritage at Georgetown High School at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, then will face Pflugerville Weiss at 8 p.m. on Friday at East View. The scene shifts back to Georgetown High School for Saturday’s finale vs. Whitehouse at 12:40 p.m.

District play gets underway for the Jags next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Venus at the HHS turf field.