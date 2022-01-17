MHS teams sweep tournament games

Mirror report

ALEDO — The Midlothian Lady Panthers notched a pair of victories in the weather-shortened Moritz Kia Tournament last week.

The Lady Panthers (4-2) began the tournament on Thursday with a 4-3 win over Fort Worth Paschal. They spread the scoring around, with goals by juniors Addi Ball and Taylor Thibodeau and freshmen Zayla Reagan and Natalie Wagner. Kennedy Husbands had two assists, and Thibodeau and Riley Jackson each added one.

Then on Friday, MHS exploded offensively in a 9-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills as Thibodeau scored a hat trick and Husbands had a brace and an assist. Reagan, Wagner, Presley Hoover and Cami Davis each tacked on a goal, and Wagner also recorded two assists while Ball, Madison LaDart, Alexis Morris and Tatum Barnett each issued a helper. In goal, Landry Combs and Samantha Longoria shared the clean sheet.

Saturday’s matches were called off because of the weather.

The Lady Panthers will enter a tough field in this weekend’s Colleyville Heritage tournament at Mustang-Panther Stadium. They will open on Thursday with a true measuring-stick match against Prosper at 1:15 p.m., then will take on Henderson on Friday at 1:15 p.m. and The Colony on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

District 14-5A play gets underway at Ennis next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

MHS boys 3-0 on week

ALEDO — The Midlothian High School boys’ soccer team picked up two wins in two matches at the Moritz Kia Tournament on Thursday and Friday before the cold weather scratched Saturday’s slate.

The Panthers started off by defeating Fort Worth South Hills on Thursday, 3-1. The Panthers led 1-0 at the half.

Senior Aidan Williams led the way with a goal and an assist. Cerwin Bell and Landon Exley added a goal each, and Griffith Opoku chipped in with an assist. Leonel Cuellar Contreras and Caden Hyndman shared time in goal.

MHS followed on Friday with a 2-1 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights as Exley and Conner Rodgers each found the net. For Exley, it was his fourth straight match with a goal. Exley and Opuku each added an assist, and again, Cuellar Contreras and Hyndman shared the win.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers stepped out of tournament play and celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 whitewash of Mansfield Timberview, scoring all five goals in the second half.

Williams recorded a brace with an assist, and Nathan Wagner added a goal and two assists for MHS. Bell and Exley had a goal each and Opoku and Wesley Kimball dished out an assist apiece.

This weekend, the Panthers (5-1-1) will compete in their final tournament of the regular season at Colleyville Heritage. They will face Arlington Martin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Copperas Cove at 3 p.m. on Friday and Colleyville at 8 a.m. on Saturday, all at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

The Panthers will open defense of their District 14-5A championship next Tuesday at Ennis at 5:30 p.m.