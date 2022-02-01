HHS soccer begins district play strong

Mirror report

The Heritage High School boys’ soccer team got district play off to a winning start with victories last Tuesday against Venus and on Friday at Kennedale.

At Kennedale on Friday, the Jaguars rang up a 2-0 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way to win, 3-0.

Venus put forth a valiant effort in a 1-0 HHS win last Tuesday as the Jags pulled out the match’s lone goal in the second half. The game ended a long HHS layoff due to a tournament cancellation.

The Jags (4-5, 2-0) have been forced to forfeit all three of their wins over Carrollton Ranchview, Wilmer-Hutchins and Crandall in the Heritage Frostbite Tournament on Jan. 13-14. In the wake of the cancellation of the Longview tournament, the Jags scheduled Pleasanton on Jan. 22 and suffered a 5-0 loss.

The Jags were set to host Keene on Tuesday afternoon. They will travel to Life Oak Cliff on Friday for a 5:45 p.m. kickoff and will return home to face Life Waxahachie at 5:45 p.m. next Tuesday.

HHS girls win pair

Senior Sydney Dickson scored hat tricks in back-to-back games last week and added two assists last Tuesday against Venus — and only had 60 percent of the goals her teammate ha in the first match.

Sophomore Paisley Mabra netted an incredible five goals in a coming-out performance as the Jags blew out the Lady Bulldogs, 9-0, last Tuesday to open District 8-4A action. Freshman Maddie Jordan also posted a crooked number with three assists.

The Jaguar girls are now starting to score goals like the offensive juggernaut they promised to be coming off their second Class 4A state championship. The Jags ran their goal advantage to a whooping 29-0 in their previous three matches with a 10-0 road skunking of Kennedale on Friday night.

Dickson scored three goals for the second time in as many fixtures, and Rose Giambruno-Fuge hopped on board with a brace this time. Mabra, Riley Click, Kerry Scott and Jordan Myers each found the net once. Maddie Jordan assisted three times for the second straight game, and Scott also had three assists.