Lady Panthers battle Red Oak to tie

Mirror report

RED OAK — The Midlothian Lady Panthers opened District 14-5A soccer play last week with a 9-0 rout of Ennis, then battled to a 2-2 draw against Red Oak on Friday at Billy Goodloe Stadium.

All the scoring in MHS’ match against Red Oak was done in the second half after a 0-0 halftime deadlock. Kennedy Husbands and Natalie Wagner scored for MHS, while Brenna Douthit and Zamaria Baugh connected for Red Oak.

The district debut for the Lady Panthers last Tuesday was productive, as seven players shared the nine goals. Taylor Thibodeau had two goals and two assists and Alexis Morris also scored two goals for MHS, while Husbands, Shian Gibbons, Kaitlyn Wright, Zayla Reagan, and Emma Best chipped in with a goal apiece.

The Lady Panthers (6-4-1, 1-0-1) were scheduled to host Corsicana on Tuesday night. They will travel to Waco University on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will host Cleburne at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

Panthers start cold

The beginning of District 14-5A soccer play was rough for the Midlothian Panthers, who were blanked on the road by both Ellis County rivals.

The Panthers started off with a 1-0 loss at Ennis last Tuesday, then followed with a 5-0 loss at Red Oak on Friday.

The Panthers (6-4-2, 0-2) were slated to host Corsicana on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Waco University on Friday and will host Cleburne next Tuesday, with all boys’ matches preceding the girls’ game at 5:30 p.m. for the first half of the district season.