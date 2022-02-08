Jag girls return to district play with rout

Mirror report

DALLAS — It took an extra three days because of the weather and slippery roads, but the Heritage girls’ soccer Jaguars made the wait worth it with a 10-0 blowout victory against Life Oak Cliff on Monday night in a District 8-4A make-up game.

Sydney Dickson led the way with two goals as the Jags (7-3-3. 3-0) spread the scoring around. Paisley Mabra, Rose Giambruno-Fuge, Bailey Lamb, Maddie Miller, Jules Burrows, Kerry Scott, Brynn Pollock and Jordan Myers each scored a goal. Mabra and Lamb recorded two assists apiece, and an assist each was credited to Scott, Pollock, Miller and Dickson.

Tanner Sorenson and Miller shared the shutout in goal with the help of the Jags’ team defense.

Taking advantage of a district bye, the Jags (6-3-3, 2-0) hosted Fort Worth Nolan Catholic last Tuesday in a non-district match and partially avenged their lone loss of 2021, battling to a 2-all draw.

Burrows and Dickson each scored a goal for the Jags, with Mabra assisting on both. Heritage led 1-0 at halftime. In goal, Sorenson played 65 minutes and saved eight of 10 shots, and Miller stopped both shots faced.

HHS was scheduled to return home to face Life Waxahachie on Tuesday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium for Senior Night. They will host Godley at the big house this Friday and will travel to Alvarado next Tuesday, with both matches kicking off at 7:30 p.m. The Alvarado match will mark the end of the first half of the district schedule.

HHS boys rout Keene

DALLAS — The Heritage Jaguars suffered their first District 8-4A loss on Monday evening with a 3-1 road setback against Life Oak Cliff in a make-up of Friday’s postponement.

Heritage trailed 2-0 at halftime and found the net once in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The Jags (5-6, 3-1) hosted Keene last Tuesday and scored goals in bunches, winning 9-0. HHS led at halftime, 4-0.

Following Tuesday evening’s home contest against Life Waxahachie, the Jags will host Godley this Friday at 5:45 p.m., and will travel to Alvarado next Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. start.