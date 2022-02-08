Soccer Panthers finally get traction in loop play

Mirror report

After a rough start to District 14-5A play, the Midlothian Panthers finally found the win column in a 4-1 home victory over Corsicana last Tuesday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, and followed by pulling a point with a 1-1 draw on the road against a strong Waco University side on Monday evening in a make-up match rescheduled from Friday because of the winter weather.

Last Tuesday’s game against Corsicana was scoreless at halftime, but the Panthers (7-4-3, 1-2-1) erupted in the second half for all four tallies. Griffith Opoku, Conner Rodgers, Jacob Lemarr and Aidan Williams netted the goals on assists from Wesley Kimbell, Landon Exley, Jordan Barrera and Gustavo Gutierrez respectively.

The Panthers were scheduled to host Cleburne on Tuesday evening at the Roesler Complex. They draw a district bye this Friday, and will travel to Joshua next Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. start.

Girls win twice

The Midlothian Lady Panthers continued to hold onto a share of first place in District 14-5A play with an 11-1 rout at Waco University on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers led at halftime, 5-0.

The Lady Panthers last Tuesday knocked off Corsicana at home, 5-0.

MHS (8-5-1, 3-0-1) was scheduled to host Cleburne on Tuesday night. They have an open date this Friday, and will travel to Joshua next Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. kick to end the first half of district play.