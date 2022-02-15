HHS keeps rolling in district soccer play

Mirror report

The Heritage High School girls’ soccer team continued to make it look easy in District 8-4A play last week, scoring a combined 21 goals in routs of Life Waxahachie and Godley.

The Jags (9-3-3, 5-0) opened the week with a season-high in goals in a 13-1 win at Life last Tuesday. HHS led 5-0 at halftime and tacked on eight more goals in the second half.

Sydney Dickson recorded a hat trick for the Jags and also had two assists, while Jules Burrows and Rose Giambruno-Fuge each had a brace. Single goals were scored by Maddie Jordan, Paisley Mabra, Brynn Pollock, Payton Grimes, Kerry Scott and Jordan Myers. Ella Brown and Riley Click each added an assist.

While the scoring pace Friday was not as torrid, there were still plenty of goals to be had for the Jags at MISD Multipurpose Stadium in an 8-0 shutout of Godley. The Jags grabbed another 5-0 lead at the half.

It was time for underclassmen to shine as Jordan, a freshman, and Click, a sophomore, each netted two goals. Burrows, Mabra, Bailey Lamb and Giambruno-Fuge each chipped in with one.

Tanner Sorenson played the first 40 minutes without facing a shot, and Burrows and Maddie Berumen shared time in goal in the second half to complete the clean sheet.

The Jags were slated to travel to Alvarado on Tuesday night. They will kick of the second half of district play on Friday at Venus at 5:30 p.m., and will host Kennedale next Tuesday, also at 5:30 p.m.

HHS boys fight to wins

The Heritage Jaguars made the most of their home advantage last week, playing to a 1-0 victory over Life Waxahachie and a 2-0 win over Godley on Friday.

The Jags (7-6, 5-1) got the game-winning goal in the second half to break a scoreless deadlock against Life.

HHS was scheduled to travel to Alvarado on Tuesday. They will travel to Venus on Friday and will host Kennedale next Tuesday, with both games starting at 7:15 p.m.