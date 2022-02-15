Panthers, Lady Panthers sweep Cleburne

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers scored a first-half goal and made it stand up the rest of the way in a 1-0 home victory over the Cleburne Yellowjackets last Tuesday in a District 14-5A soccer match at the Roesler Athletic Complex.

The lone goal for the Panthers came from Wesley Kimball off a Connor Rodgers assist in the first half.

The Panthers (8-4-4, 3-2-2) had an open date on Friday and were scheduled to travel to Joshua on Tuesday evening. They will host Ennis on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to start the second half of district play, and will host Red Oak next Tuesday.

14-5A girls: MHS 9, Cleburne 0

Midlothian’s Addi Ball continued her hot streak with two goals as the Lady Panthers routed Cleburne, 9-0, last Tuesday at the Roesler Complex.

The Lady Panthers (9-5-1, 4-0-1) led at the half, 5-0.

Following an open date on Friday, the Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Joshua on Tuesday night to end the first half of the 14-5A schedule. They will host Ennis on Friday to start the second half of district play, and will host Red Oak next Tuesday. Both matches will kick off at 5:30 p.m.