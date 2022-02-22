Jags continue to dominate district

Mirror report

The Heritage High School girls’ soccer team continued its mastery of District 8-4A last week with road shutout wins over Alvarado and Venus.

Last Tuesday, the Jaguars ended the first half of the district schedule with a 3-0 victory at Alvarado. Sydney Dickson, Brynn Pollock and Joely Godfrey each recorded a goal, and Ella Brown, Pollock and Rose Giambruno-Fuge contributed assists. Tanner Sorenson played the full match in goal and only had to make one save for the clean sheet.

On Friday, the Jags traveled to Venus and stormed to a 9-0 blowout win. Sophomore Paisley Mabra recorded a hat trick, Kerry Scott added a brace, and Maddie Jordan, Pollock, Maxie Eller and Godfrey chipped in with a goal each. Scott also had three assists and Pollock two. The host Lady Bulldogs never got a shot on goal against Sorenson as the defense dominated.

The defending state champion Jags (11-3-3, 7-0) were scheduled to host Kennedale on Tuesday evening. They have an open date on Friday and will host Life Oak Cliff next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys win 2 matches

The Heritage boys also picked up two wins last week, beating Alvarado and Venus on the road.

The Jags (9-5, 7-1) grabbed an important victory at Alvarado last Tuesday, defeating the third-place Indians, 3-1. HHS entered this week tied with Life Waxahachie for first place in the district.

On Friday, the result was a little closer than expected, but the Jags pulled out a 2-1 triumph against Venus to start the second half of the 8-4A schedule.

The HHS boys were slated to host Kennedale on Tuesday night. They will travel to Keene on Friday afternoon for a 4:30 p.m. start, and will host Life Oak Cliff next Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., looking to avenge their only district loss.