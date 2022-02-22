Soccer Panthers post pair of clean sheets

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School boys’ soccer team ended the first half of District 14-5A play and started the second half strong, as they notched two shutout wins last week to make the turn in second place.

MHS opened the week with a 2-0 road win at Joshua, getting a goal in each half. Cerwin Bell opened the scoring for the Panthers, and Aidan Williams added the insurance goal on a penalty kick with under four minutes to go.

The Panthers hosted Ennis on Friday night at the Roesler Athletic Complex and cruised to a 5-0 victory. The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime.

The Panthers (10-4-4, 4-2-1) were scheduled to host Red Oak on Tuesday night. They will travel to Corsicana on Friday and will host Waco University next Tuesday, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Panthers go 1-1

The Lady Panthers (10-6-1, 5-1-1) suffered a 3-1 loss at Joshua last Tuesday for their first full setback in District 14-5A play, then took out their frustrations against Ennis at home, routing the Lady Lions, 9-0.

Freshman Natalie Wagner scored the lone goal for MHS against Joshua. On Friday, the Lady Panthers were boosted by the return of Taylor Thibodeau, who scored two goals against the Lady Lions

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Red Oak on Tuesday evening, then will travel to Corsicana for a 5:30 p.m. start and will host Waco University at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday.