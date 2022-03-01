HHS soccer teams keep winning

Mirror report

The Heritage High School girls’ soccer team continued to march toward another District 8-4A championship, with a 4-1 victory against third-place Kennedale last Tuesday evening.

Senior Sydney Dickson recorded a hat trick against Kennedale, and classmate Rose Giambruno-Fuge added a goal for the defending Class 4A state champions. Brynn Pollock had two assists, and Payton Grimes and Kerry Scott each chipped in with a helper.

Sophomore Tanner Sorenson played all 80 minutes between the pipes and made five stops, but conceded her first goal in six matches and only the second the team has given up in district play all year.

The Jaguars (12-3-3, 8-0) had a district bye on Friday, which was fortunate with the bad weather late last week. They were scheduled to host Life Oak Cliff on Tuesday evening.

HHS enters the home stretch with a match at Life Waxahachie on Friday, followed by a trip to Godley next Tuesday and the regular-season finale on Friday, March 11 at home against second-place Alvarado.

HHS boys stay in first

The Heritage boys remained atop the District 8-4A standings with a 2-1 home win over Kennedale last Tuesday, followed by an 8-0 rout at Keene on a chilly Friday afternoon.

The Jags (11-5, 9-1) got the game-winning goal against Kennedale in the second half after the first half ended in a 1-all stalemate. Against Keene, it was all Jags early as they led 7-0 at halftime before calling off the dogs.

HHS was scheduled to host Life Oak Cliff on Tuesday night, looking to avenge their only district loss to date. The Jags fell 3-1 to the Lions on Feb. 7 in a game rescheduled because of the previous wintry blast.

The Jags have a huge road test on Friday night as they travel to second-place Life Waxahachie for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff. They will travel to Godley next Tuesday.