Soccer Panthers top first-place Red Oak

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School boys’ soccer team solidified their second-place standing in District 14-5A last Tuesday with a key 2-1 home victory over district leader Red Oak, but couldn’t build momentum off of the win in a 1-1 draw at Corsicana on Friday.

The Panthers (11-4-5, 6-2-3) took all three points for themselves at home against Red Oak, jumping out to a 2-0 halftime lead and then withstanding the Hawks’ attempt at a second-half rally.

Jacob Lemarr scored the first goal on an assist from Aidan Williams, and Jeremy Cundiff added a second goal on a free kick. Red Oak’s Timmy Shepherd pulled one back in the second half on a cross from Sammy Benavidez, but MHS held strong for the victory.

On Friday, however, the Panthers could not find a game-winning goal in the second half against Corsicana after the two teams entered the second half tied at 1-all. Williams scored the MHS goal on an assist from freshman Ayden Hildrith.

The Panthers were scheduled to host Waco University on Tuesday night. They will travel to Cleburne on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, then will have an 11-day layoff until their regular-season finale March 15 at home against Joshua.

Lady Panthers take two

The Midlothian Lady Panthers remained in the thick of the chase for a District 14-5A championship with twin shutout victories of 3-0 against Red Oak at home, and against Corsicana away.

The Lady Panthers netted all three of their goals against Red Oak last Tuesday, and that was plenty enough as the defense posted a clean sheet.

The result was much the same on a cold Friday evening in Navarro County as the Lady Panthers came away with another whitewash.

MHS (12-6-1, 7-1-1) was scheduled to host Waco University on Tuesday night. They will travel to Cleburne on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. start, and will step out of district play to host Class 6A Denton Braswell next Tuesday at 7 p.m.