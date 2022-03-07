HHS kickers zero in on district crowns

Mirror report

The Heritage Jaguar girls’ soccer team plowed onward toward another District 8-4A championship last week with victories over Life Oak Cliff last Tuesday and Life Waxahachie on Friday.

The Jags netted three goals in each half on Friday in a 6-0 whitewash of Life Waxahachie on the road.

Paisley Mabra led the way with two goals and an assist, while Maddie Jordan, Jules Burrows and Riley Click each scored one goal and Sydney Dickson and Brynn Pollock had an assist apiece. Tanner Sorenson saved all three shots she faced in goal.

The Jags hosted Life Oak Cliff and routed the Lady Lions, 10-0, taking a 6-0 lead at the half.

Junior Kerry Scott scored a hat trick with two helpers, and senior Rose Giambruno-Fuge added a brace with an assist. Dickson scored a goal with three assists, raising her season total to 21 goals.

Pollock, Maddie Berumen and Lauren Schmidt each scored a goal; and Jordan, Bailey Lamb and Bailey Sandefer had an assist each. Sorenson faced only one shot on goal in 70 minutes, with Mabra getting some time in the crease at the end.

The Jags (14-3-3, 10-0) were scheduled to travel to Godley on Tuesday evening. They will close out the district slate on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Alvarado, and will host a warm-up game on Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m. against Grapevine before the playoffs get underway.

Boys post 2 shutouts

The Heritage boys drew closer to an undefeated run through District 8-4A last week with a pair of shutout wins.

The Jaguars (13-5, 11-1) clinched the district title with a 2-0 home win over second-place Life Oak Cliff last Tuesday night, getting payback for their only loss in 8-4A play. The Jags scored one goal in each half.

On Friday night, the Jags traveled to third-place Life Waxahachie and came away with a 5-0 triumph. HHS led 3-0 at halftime.

The Jags were scheduled to play at Godley on Tuesday night. They will close out the regular season at home against Alvarado on Friday at 7:15 p.m., then will await the start of the playoffs. A warm-up game at Forney is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.