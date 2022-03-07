MHS soccer teams build momentum

Miror report

The Midlothian Panthers picked up two more victories in District 14-5A boys’ soccer play and continued to build momentum for the playoffs

On Friday night, the Panthers (13-4-4, 7-2-2) powered to a 3-1 away win over Cleburne. Alex Castaneda scored the first goal on a cross from Nathan Wagner for a 1-0 halftime lead, Griffith Opoku found the net in the second half on a Gustavo Gutierrez assist, and Ayden Hildreth added the insurance goal on an assist from Jeremy Cundiff.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers blew out Waco University, 8-0, at the Roesler Complex as Hildreth, a freshman, recorded a hat trick. Wesley Kimbell added a brace and an assist, and Jordan Barrera, Opoku and Caden Naizer added a goal each. Assists were spread around with Aidan Williams getting two and Opoku, Kimbell, Naizer, Cundiff and Landon Exley helping out with one apiece.

Because of the district schedule as well as school testing, the Panthers are off until the regular-season finale next Tuesday, March 15, when they will host Joshua at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers entered this week tied in points with Red Oak for first place in 14-5A, but the Hawks have a match in hand.

Girls win two more

The Midlothian Lady Panthers are making a strong push to the end of District 14-5A play and have a chance to compete for a district championship with one key game remaining.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Cleburne on Friday evening and were challenged by the Lady Jackets, but emerged with a 2-1 victory, their fifth win in a row. Freshman Zayla Reagan scored both goals for MHS, with an assist each from Tatum Barnett and Lexi Morris.

Kayla Abbott scored the lone goal for Cleburne off an assist by Mariela Garcia.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers started the week off with an 8-0 rout of Waco University at the Roesler Athletic Complex. Emma Best, Addi Ball, and Kennedy Husbands each recorded braces, and Natalie Wagner added a goal. Husbands also recorded two assists and Best, Ball and Wagner each chipped in with one. Senior Landry Combs posted her 10th clean sheet of the year.

The Lady Panthers (14-6-1, 9-1-1) had a district bye scheduled on Tuesday, but booked a home non-district match against Denton Braswell. Following another open date on Friday, they will host Joshua next Tuesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. in a match that will decide the 14-5A title.