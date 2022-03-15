Soccer Jags finish district title runs

Mirror report

The Heritage High School boys’ soccer team completed their District 8-4A championship in style, with victories at Godley last Tuesday and at home against Alvarado on Friday.

The Jaguars (16-2-2, 13-1) began the week with a 7-0 rout at Godley. HHS led 2-0 at halftime, then turned the match into a runaway in the second half.

HHS ended the regular season on a chilly Friday evening with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Alvarado at the HHS turf field. After a scoreless first half, the visiting Indians went on top 1-0 on a goal by Jorge Vargas, but the Jags answered with two late goals to pull out the win.

The long wait for the playoffs now begins for the Jags. The team has announced that it is looking for a warm-up game for either Monday or Tuesday of this week. The Jags had previously scheduled a match at Forney on Monday.

The bi-district round of the playoffs will take place March 24-26.

Girls perfect in 8-4A

The defending Class 4A girls’ state champion Jaguars finished off an undefeated run through District 8-4A with a 4-0 victory over Alvarado on Friday.

Rose Giambruno-Fuge scored on a rebound off a set piece, and Sydney Dickson made it 2-0 moments later. In the second half, Brynn Pollock poked home a rebound, and Pollock closed out the scoring with a screamer from nearly 30 yards out for a brace. Tanner Sorenson and Maddie Miller shared the clean sheet in goal.

In the Godley match, it was senior Giambruno-Fuge’s time to shine with a hat trick and an assist, and Dickson added two goals and an assist. Jules Burrows and Miller each recorded a goal, Burrows and Pollock each had two assists, and Kerry Scott also chipped in with an assist.

The Jags led at halftime, 4-0. Once again, Sorenson and Miller split time in goal.

The Jags (16-3-3, 12-0) will host Grapevine in a warm-up match on Monday at 6 p.m. at the HHS turf field. They will face the fourth-place team out of District 7-4A in the bi-district round.