MHS kickers enjoy calm before storm

Mirror report

Before a season-ending battle for the District 14-5A championship, the Midlothian Lady Panthers put it on Denton Braswell last Tuesday night at the Roesler Athletic Complex, rolling to a 9-3 non-district victory.

Taylor Thibodeau and Nevaeh Higgins scored two goals apiece for the Lady Panthers (15-6-1, 9-1-1).

The Lady Panthers had an open date on Friday and were scheduled to host Joshua at the Roesler Complex on Tuesday evening with the 14-5A crown on the line. MHS needed an outright win to secure the three points necessary to nose past the Lady Owls (17-2, 10-1) to win the top seed in the district.

The Panther boys, meanwhile, had an 11-day break from the pitch that was scheduled to end on Tuesday night against Joshua. MHS (13-4-4, 7-2-2) could still tie Red Oak for the 14-5A title, but would also need the Hawks to lose at Waco University on Tuesday.

The Class 5A Region II playoffs will begin March 24-26.