HHS playoff doubleheader set for Friday

Boys will face Benbrook, girls vs. Eastern Hills at Vernon Newsom in bi-district

Mirror report
Heritage senior Rose Giambruno-Fuge (22) heads the ball away from an Alvarado defender during their match two weeks ago. The Jaguars will open defense of their Class 4A girls' soccer state championship on Friday at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.

A Heritage High School soccer bi-district playoff doubleheader will take place on Friday evening at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.

The HHS girls (16-3-3) will open defense of their 2021 Class 4A state championship against Fort Worth Eastern Hills on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Jaguars attempted to play a warm-up game against Grapevine on Monday at the HHS turf field, but the match had to be abandoned after 35 minutes as severe weather moved into Ellis County. Grapevine was leading 3-0, but the match won’t be official since it didn’t make it to halftime.

The HHS boys (15-5), meanwhile, will take on Benbrook on Friday at 7 p.m. at Newsom Stadium in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region I playoffs. The winner will advance to play either Gainesville or Lake Worth early next week.

The Heritage boys have been idle since closing out district play against Alvarado on March 11.