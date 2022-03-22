HHS playoff doubleheader set for Friday

Mirror report

A Heritage High School soccer bi-district playoff doubleheader will take place on Friday evening at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.

The HHS girls (16-3-3) will open defense of their 2021 Class 4A state championship against Fort Worth Eastern Hills on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Jaguars attempted to play a warm-up game against Grapevine on Monday at the HHS turf field, but the match had to be abandoned after 35 minutes as severe weather moved into Ellis County. Grapevine was leading 3-0, but the match won’t be official since it didn’t make it to halftime.

The HHS boys (15-5), meanwhile, will take on Benbrook on Friday at 7 p.m. at Newsom Stadium in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region I playoffs. The winner will advance to play either Gainesville or Lake Worth early next week.

The Heritage boys have been idle since closing out district play against Alvarado on March 11.