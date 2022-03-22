MHS soccer teams finish 2nd in district

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers closed out the 2022 boys' soccer regular season last Tuesday with a 3-0 District 14-5A victory over the Joshua Owls at the Roesler Athletic Complex.

With the win, the Panthers (14-4-4, 8-2-2) finished as runner-up to Red Oak in district play. They will take on Greenville in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

After a scoreless first half, the Panthers netted all three goals in the second half to win going away.

At Tuesday’s game, the MHS soccer program honored 2017 graduate and former Panther player Zach Thibodeau, who is battling Burkitt’s Lymphoma.

14-5A girls: Joshua 1, MHS 0

An opportunity to snare a district championship fell by the wayside for the Lady Panthers last Tuesday as the Joshua Lady Owls held on for a 1-0 result at the Roesler Complex in the District 14-5A finale for both teams.

Joshua’s Graycen Rasmussen scored the decisive goal with about 20 minutes left in the second half as the ball took an odd bounce after a scoreless first 40 minutes. Right before that, MHS missed a great opportunity as Taylor Thibodeau’s shot hit the post with about 23 minutes left.

The Lady Panthers (15-7-1, 9-2-1) will take on Royse City on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite to open the Class 5A Region II girls’ soccer playoffs.