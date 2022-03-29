HHS teams sweep bi-district matches

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — The Heritage Jaguars are off and running in their quest to win the school’s third girls’ soccer state championship — and second in a row.

The goals came early and often for the Jags as they completely overpowered Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 13-0, on Friday evening at Vernon Newsom Stadium in the opener of a Class 4A Region I soccer doubleheader.

The Jags (17-3-3) were scheduled to stay in Mansfield for their area-round match with Burkburnett on Tuesday night, this time at R.L. Anderson Stadium. The winner will move on to face either Benbrook or Carrollton Ranchview in the Region I quarterfinals this weekend.

A dozen players found the net in all for HHS on Friday, as Bailey Lamb led with a brace. Jules Burrows, Paisley Mabra and Rose Giambruno-Fuge each added a goal and two assists and Riley Click, Sydney Dickson and Brynn Pollock each added a goal and a helper.

Tanner Sorenson played the first 50 minutes in goal, and Maddie Miller finished up the match. Neither keeper faced a shot as HHS posted its 12th clean sheet of the year.

4A Region I boys: HHS 1, Benbrook 0

MANSFIELD — The Heritage High School boys’ soccer team fought to a 1-0 win over upset-minded Benbrook on Friday night in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region I playoffs at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

The Jaguars (17-5) advanced to the area round and were scheduled to take on the Gainesville Leopards on Tuesday evening at Southlake Carroll’s Dragon Stadium. The winner will play either Argyle or Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, the team that ended the Jags’ season a year ago.

On Friday, HHS senior Wesley Nelson played in his 100th high school soccer game.

Last Tuesday, the Jags scheduled a warm-up game against Hurst L.D. Bell at HHS and won in a 5-4 shootout after a scoreless 80 minutes.