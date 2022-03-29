MHS teams sweep bi-district matches

Mirror report

MESQUITE — The Midlothian Panthers grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead, then pulled away for a 4-0 shutout victory over the Greenville Lions on Thursday night in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II boys’ soccer playoffs at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

Aidan Williams got the Panthers started with a goal on a free kick in the first half. In the second half, MHS took control as Alex Castañeda scored on a Williams assist and Landon Exley closed it out with two goals, one on a Williams cross and other on an assist by Gustavo Gutierrez.

The Panthers (14-4-5) were scheduled to play Mount Pleasant in the second game of a Class 5A Region II area-round doubleheader at Sulphur Springs High School on Tuesday night. The winner advances to the 5A Region II quarterfinals this weekend against either Whitehouse or Forney.

5A Region II girls: MHS 3, Royse City 0

MESQUITE — The Midlothian Lady Panthers opened the Class 5A Region II playoffs in winning style on Friday evening with a 3-0 victory over Royse City in the bi-district round at Hamby Stadium.

MHS took a 1-0 lead on Nevaeh Higgins’ goal on an assist from Kennedy Husbands. Then freshman Natalie Wagner took over with two goals, one on an assist from Emma Best and the second from Lexi Morris to close out the scoring.

The Lady Panthers (16-7-1) were slated to face Longview (21-2-1) in a 5A Region II area match at Sulphur Springs on Tuesday evening. The winner will take on either Red Oak or Mount Pleasant in the 5A Region II quarterfinals.