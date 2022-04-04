Freshmen lead Lady Panthers into Sweet 16

Led by a trio of ninth-graders, the Midlothian Lady Panthers are on to the Class 5A Region II girls’ soccer tournament for the first time in four seasons.

Facing county and District 14-5A rival Red Oak for the third time this year, the Lady Panthers took a lead before halftime and went on to a 3-1 win over the Lady Hawks on Friday night at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium.

All three scorers for the Lady Panthers were freshmen. Natalie Wagner broke a 1-all tie with a goal off a Kennedy Husbands assist in the 34th minute, and Tatum Barnett iced the win with a goal from an assist by Audrey Allen in the 69th minute.

Freshman Zayla Reagan opened the scoring for the Lady Panthers from a Nevaeh Higgins assist in the 20th minute, but Red Oak junior Georgia Santos leveled moments later with an assist from Megan Fellows.

Senior Landry Combs made eight saves in goal for MHS.

With only 16 teams left standing in Class 5A, MHS (18-7-1) will take on Frisco Wakeland in the 5A Region II semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m. at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Wakeland advanced with a 2-0 win over Dallas W.T. White on Friday.

The other semifinal at 1 p.m. features Frisco High vs. Highland Park. The semifinal winners will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a tip to Georgetown on the line.

In Sulphur Springs last Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers trailed early but got a spark from a pair of Lexi Morris assists to win going away, 5-1, over Longview in a Region II area-round match.

Morris’ cross to Barnett tied the game, and her assist to Riley Jackson put MHS on top for good. Husbands followed with an unassisted goal, Reagan scored on an Addi Ball assist, and Emma Best capped the scoring on an assist by Reagan.

The Lady Panthers last made the trip to the regional tournament in 2018, losing to Highland Park in the semifinals. MHS’ 2019 and 2021 seasons ended in the region quarterfinals, and the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5A Region II: Mt. Pleasant 1, MHS 0

SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Midlothian Panthers gave up a first-half goal, and that was all Mount Pleasant needed as they eliminated the Panthers, 1-0, last Tuesday night.

The Panthers close out at 14-5-5 overall. Mount Pleasant (19-3-4) moved on to Friday night’s Region II quarterfinal match against Whitehouse.