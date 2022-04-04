HHS teams sweep into region semis

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

MANSFIELD — It’s been more than a month since the Heritage Jaguars have conceded a goal, and the streak of shutouts continued for the defending Class 4A girls’ soccer state champions on Friday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium.

In a physical match, the Jaguars proved once again to be up to the challenge as they blanked Benbrook, 4-0, in the 4A Region I quarterfinals.

Heritage (19-3-3) started the game by taking the initial kick and started out a bit cautious but clearly in control of the game. At the 6 minute mark of the opening half the Jags lit the scoreboard for the first of their four goals on the night as junior Ella Brown bent the twine in the back of the net after putting in a ball that popped out after the goalie could not hold on to the ball.

About 12 minutes after that Heritage was awarded a penalty shot when a Benbrook defender tripped a Jags offensive player inside the penalty area. Senior Sydney Dickson approached the ball and when the goalie broke to her left Brown calmly struck the ball to the open left side of the net making the score 2-0.

Three minutes later sophomore Jules Burrows slammed home her first goal of the evening after a nice set-up from senior Rose Giambruno-Fuge making the score going into halftime 3-0.

The second half was mostly a continuation of the first half with Heritage not giving up anything to Benbrook on the offensive side and controlling play throughout the half. Burrows closed out the scoring with about 15 minutes left in the game on a beautiful breakaway goal as she blew past the Benbrook defenders.

Tanner Sorenson and Maddie Miller shared the clean sheet once again, with Sorenson playing the first 60 minutes in goal with two saves.

Heritage will face Stephenville (21-0-2) in a region semifinal at 10 a.m. this Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin. The other semifinal pits Argyle against San Elizario from the El Paso area at 12:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will square off at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a berth in the state semifinals at stake.

The HHS juggernaut kept rolling last Tuesday night as the Jaguars blanked Burkburnett, 6-0, at R.L. Anderson Stadium.

Seniors Dickson and Giambruno-Fuge each recorded a brace, Kerry Scott issued three assists and Paisley Mabra added two assists in the win. Burrows and Maddie Berumen chipped in a goal each.

Sorenson and Miller combined for the shutout, with each playing a half. Miller made the team’s only save on a shot on goal.

4A Region I: boys: HHS 3, DH-J 2

BURLESON — Revenge was on the mind of the Heritage boys on Friday night as they faced the team that ended their season at the same point in the playoffs almost exactly one year ago.

The Jaguars got over the hump as they outlasted Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, the defending 4A state runner-up, in a Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Pato Cantu broke a 2-2 deadlock with a late goal, sending Heritage (18-5-1) on to play Stephenville in a region semifinal at 3 p.m. this Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.

In the other semifinal, San Elizario will take on River Oaks Castleberry at 5:30 p.m. The region finals will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Last Tuesday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium, Heritage was tested for the second match in a row, but came away with a thrilling 3-2 win over Gainesville that went down literally to the end.

A penalty kick was given to the Leopards with just 7 seconds on the clock that would have forced overtime, but HHS keeper SirLuke Tante made the save and cleared the ball out to secure the victory.

The Jags made it 3-1 with 12:42 to play, but the Leopards (14-5-1) pulled one back on a Braulio Guerrero header with 2:21 left.