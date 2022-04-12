Wakeland goal ends Lady Panthers’ season

Mirror report

CARROLLTON — The season ended in disappointment for the Midlothian High School girls’ soccer team, but the vast majority of the team will be back next spring with another year of successful experience.

A goal by Frisco Wakeland’s Katy Gregson on a pass from Bella James with 14:49 left in the second half was the difference on Friday as the Lady Wolverines advanced with a 1-0 win at Standridge Stadium in the Class 5A Region II girls’ soccer semifinals.

The Lady Panthers finished the year with a final record of 18-8-1.

Returning for two more years will be Kennedy Husbands, who led the team with 15 goals and 19 assists as a sophomore. Addi Ball, who tied Husbands for the team scoring lead with 15 goals, will also return for her senior season; and junior Taylor Thibodeau and freshman Zayla Reagan each added 13 goals and will be back as well.

For more than a half, senior goalkeeper Landry Combs and the MHS defense kept the defending Class 5A state runner-up Lady Wolverines at bay.

The Lady Panthers had several chances to crack the scoring column. Freshman Natalie Wagner found woodwork twice in the first half, first on a long shot and moments later on a free kick.

After Wakeland had taken the lead, MHS had a chance to tie the game at 1-all, but a shot by Ball was deflected by the keeper.

Wakeland (21-1-4) went on to beat Highland Park, 3-1, on Saturday to return to the 5A state tournament in Georgetown. The Lady Wolverines will face Magnolia in the state semifinals on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.