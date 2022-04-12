Jags meet their match in region semifinals

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

JUSTIN — On a blustery Friday afternoon, April 8, at Northwest ISD Stadium, the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (15-3-2) took the field against the Yellowjackets from Stephenville (22-2-1) in a game to decide who was to play for the Class 4A Region I boys’ soccer regional championship on Saturday.

The opening half was even for most of the initial 40 minutes with each team probing the other’s defense and trying to cope with the 30-35 mph wind gusts.

The Yellowjackets opened the scoring for the game by scoring after a scramble in front of the net. Stephenville expanded its lead to 2-0 a few minutes later by catching the Jaguars a bit flat-footed and slipping the ball past Jaguars goalie SirLuke Tante.

Heritage missed a critical penalty shot as the first half was ending when the ball was struck and went over the goal, that would have cut the Stephenville lead in half but as it was the Jackets went into halftime up 2-0.

The second half started and Heritage came out with grit and determination hoping that they could power past Stephenville and get back into the game. It looked as if that might actually be the case as Conner McRorey bent the twine at the back of the net to bring Heritage within a lone goal.

The Stephenville defense tightened up with a more physical approach which allowed the referee to show off his shiny new set of yellow and red cards. All told there were 5-6 yellow cards and at least 2 red cards (1 for each team).

As the second half was winding down the Jaguars continued to press the attack but fell just a bit short.