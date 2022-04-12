Jags going back to state tournament

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

JUSTIN — On a beautiful Saturday morning, April 9, the Heritage Jaguars faced off against the Argyle Lady Eagles for the right to represent Region I this next week in Georgetown in the hopes to play for their third state title. Heritage entered the game having dismissed Argyle in previous years with a 5-0-1 record overall. Argyle was looking to get their Golden Ticket for the first time in school history.

The initial half kicked off and Argyle took control from the get-go and that might have put the Jags back on their heels a little at the start. For the first 25 minutes of the game the Lady Eagles looked to be just a tick quicker. Argyle scored first when they were able to power a shot past Heritage goalie Tanner Sorenson, the only goal that her defense and her had given up in this year’s playoffs. About 10 minutes later, Brynn Pollock ripped a shot from 25 yards out that beat the Argyle keeper cleanly and knotted the score at 1 all. That is the way that the opening half ended.

The second half commenced and whatever Argyle had done in the first half to keep the Jags off their game, must have been left in the dressing room at halftime. The Jags team came out and really dictated the play the entire second half. Only on a couple of occasions did the Eagles get close enough to force Sorenson to make 2 highlight reel saves to keep the game square.

With about 6 minutes left in the match, the player that always seems to be in the right place at the right time, sophomore Jules Burrows, captured a loose ball from the Eagles defense and buried it in the net – along with any hopes that the squad had left, from just up the road in Argyle. The Midlothian faithful, along with the Jags boys soccer team that had lost a heartbreaker the day before, went wild when Burrows nailed her shot.

After the conclusion of the contest, forward Burrows simply said, “I am happy that I just happened to be at a good spot in front of the net. The ball just kind of came to me unexpectedly. This was a tough match against a very good team.”

Midfielder Pollock played a huge game for the Jags. She scored the first goal in the first half. She controlled the ball in the middle and kept funneling her big kicks forward to her teammates to create more offense.

She says, “I did my best to keep playing at a high level, but I was so tired and getting out of breath by the end of the game. Thankfully, we were able to hold on for the win.”

As the final minute ticked down, the boys team serenaded the Argyle crowd as the guys left them with a perfect singing of the 60’s hit by Steam -- “Na-Na-Na-Na, hey, hey, hey – goodbye”.

Next, Heritage will make its annual trip down to Georgetown to take on the Lumberton Raiders (21-3-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. If they win that match, then they will play for the state title the following day – Thursday, April 14.

4A Region I: HHS 1, Stephenville 0

JUSTIN — In a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals, the Stephenville Lady Yellowjackets had hoped for a different outcome from the 2-1 loss that they suffered at the hands of the Jags (2-1). Being the only team that was able to score on Heritage during last year’s playoffs had given the girls from Erath County a cause to hope that this game would have a different outcome.

On Friday morning April 8 at Northwest ISD stadium both teams battled each other as well as Mother Nature in the regional semifinals of the Texas Class 4A soccer playoffs.

The temperature was in the upper 40’s with the wind blowing between 25 and 35 miles per hour, which is not ideal for either team but the team that can control the ball with short passes and keep the ball on the ground would prevail.

The game was only 2 minutes old when Rose Giambruno-Fuge popped open in the penalty area and was taken down by a Stephenville defender and Heritage was awarded a penalty kick. Giambruno-Fuge buried the ball in the back of the goal and gave Heritage a quick 1-0 lead.

This is where the controlling play of Heritage took over as they seemed to play their game with short precise passes on the ground. Meanwhile, Stephenville tried long stretch passes that tended to be knocked down by the wind. The first half ended with the score at 1-0 in favor of Heritage.

The second half was much the same as the opening half with both teams struggling with the wind. The Heritage strategy of low passes and controlled offense turned out to be the deciding factor in the game along with a defense that stood as tall as the Great Wall of China. Only a couple of times did Stephenville manage to get shots anywhere close and when they did Tanner Sorenson scooped them up.

As the clock ticked down in the final minute the Heritage fans started the celebration and when the final horn sounded the players from the bench rushed the field to enjoy the victory.

Stephenville ended its season with the only loss that it suffered this year.