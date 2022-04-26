MHS soccer teams earn postseason awards

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams each had an outstanding spring, winning both District 14-5A championships. Both teams were rewarded with postseason honors.

The Lady Panthers rolled all the way into the Class 5A Region II tournament and finished 18-8-1 overall after battling Frisco Wakeland to a 1-0 loss at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium.

Senior captain Landry Combs was named Goalkeeper of the Year by the coaches in the district. Combs made 132 saves and had a 0.85 goal against average with seven shutouts.

Sophomore Kennedy Husbands also earned high honors as she was named Midfielder of the Year. Husbands finished with 15 goals and 19 assists. Also, freshman Natalie Wagner was voted as Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 14-5A after recording nine goals and 11 assists in her first varsity season.

First-team all-14-5A honors went to junior Emma Best, who had 12 goals and six assists; junior Taylor Thibodeau, who had 13 goals and four assists; junior Addi Ball, who scored 15 goals with eight assists; and junior Brooklyn Piper, who had two goals and six assists.

Senior Nevaeh Higgins and freshmen Zayla Reagan, Tatum Barnett and Ava Camp were named second team all-district.

Honorable mentions went to sophomores Riley Jackson, Jacqueline Cuellar and Lexi Morris.

The Panther boys finished 14-5-5 overall and made it to the area round after claiming the district championship.

Leading the Panthers were senior captain Aiden Williams, who was named Offensive Player of the Year in the district after scoring nine goals and dishing out nine assists. Fellow senior Caden Hyndman was named Goalkeeper of the Year after posting five shutouts.

Senior captain Nathan Wagner was voted first team all-district, as well as junior Connor Rodgers, sophomore Landon Exley and junior Josh Forbes.

Junior Leonel Cuellar, senior captain Jeremy Cundiff, senior Rocky Barrera and sophomore Caden Naizer were chosen as second team all-14-5A players. Junior Wesley Kimball, freshman Ayden Hildreth and junior Griffith Opoku were named honorable mention.