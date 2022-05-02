HHS earns plenty of soccer honors

Mirror report

The Heritage Jaguars came up just short of winning a third state girls’ soccer title in five seasons, but there were still plenty of postseason honors to be had for the members of the team.

The Jaguars enjoyed three all-state selections and were also handed numerous awards by the coaches of District 8-4A at the end of the season.

Senior forward Sydney Dickson and sophomore midfielder Jules Burrows were named first-team all-state by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. Dickson was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player of the district this year after recording 29 goals and 18 assists. Burrows, the state tournament MVP as a freshman in 2021, had 22 goals and nine assists and scored a combined four goals in the state semifinal and final.

Junior defender Joely Godfrey was a second-team all-state selection and the 8-4A Defensive Player of the Year after being chosen to the all-state first team in 2021. Godfrey led the defense in helping to 18 shutouts this season.

Other first-team all-district players were sophomore defender Paisley Mabra, senior midfielder Brynn Pollock, sophomore goalkeeper Tanner Sorenson, junior forward Kerry Scott and senior midfielder Rose Giambruno-Fuge.

Mabra was named to the state all-tournament team each of the last two seasons, and along with Godfrey helped spark the Jag defense. Mabra played part of the year as a forward and had 15 goals and 12 assists in 2022. Pollock finished with 12 goals and 15 assists and was named first-team all-region after being named first-team all-state last year.

Sorenson had 18 clean sheets between the pipes; Scott had nine goals and 22 assists; and Giambruno-Fuge blossomed into a force in her final season with 23 goals and 10 assists.

The Jags will try their hand at success on the Class 5A pitch next season after winning promotion to the higher league.

HHS boys honored

The Jaguar boys earned several awards following a season in which they won a district championship and went four rounds deep in the playoffs.

Junior goalkeeper SirLuke Tante was voted District Goalkeeper of the Year following a season in which he posted an outstanding 15 shutouts and 128 saves. Tante was named second-team all state by TASCO as well.

Also earning superlative honors as district Midfielder of the Year was senior Calvin Duggins, a four-year starter who started on the 2019 state runner-up team as a freshman. Duggins finished with 17 goals and 10 assists this season after moving to midfielder, and will be playing collegiate soccer at the University of the Ozarks.

Senior defender Brendon Newton, a three-year starter for HHS, was voted first-team all-district for the second year in a row.

Duggins and Newton were honorable mention all-state. Newton was also named to the TASCO academic all-state team.

Senior striker Wesley Nelson was named first-team all-district for the third year in a row after finishing with 18 goals and five assists, and Nelson was also voted second team all-region.