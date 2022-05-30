Palady tournament returns June 11

Mirror report

The Brandon Palady Foundation’s 15th 4v4 Soccer Tournament will be held Saturday, June 11 at Midlothian Community Park on South 14th Street.

“We are excited to bring back the best team uniform/costume for 2022!” the foundation announced on social media. “We will have one award for girls, one for boys and one for adults. So be sure and come up with a cute/funny/original team name and team uniform or costume. Please keep it clean. Numbers on uniforms/costumes are not mandatory. Can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with.”

Signups are still available, with a $25 late registration fee after May 31. All registrations are only accepted online and are available at http://www.brandonpaladyfoundation.org/4v4-info.html .

After the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, the tournament returned last year and raised over $4,000 in scholarships for Midlothian ISD seniors. The scholarships assisted seven seniors in their college education.

The purpose of the foundation is to memorialize Brandon Palady’s love of soccer and his compassion for others. Brandon graduated from Midlothian High School in 2005 and attended Baylor University, where he continued his passion for soccer through the intramural soccer program.

As the result of an unfortunate accident in Waco, Brandon’s life was cut short at 19 years in 2006. However, Brandon’s passion for life and love of people will live on.

The Brandon Palady Memorial Soccer Scholarship, through the inspiration of Coach Austin Guest and his staff, was set up by the Midlothian High School Soccer Booster Club and the Palady family.

This scholarship was set up to provide a financial resource to deserving young men and/or deserving young women from the Midlothian area high school soccer programs to further their education after graduation. Recipients will be chosen from applications received from seniors at both the Midlothian and Heritage High School campuses.