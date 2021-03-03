HHS girls show resiliency in opening week

Mirror report

Following last Tuesday’s season-opening 9-1 loss at Class 3A state-ranked Grandview, the Heritage High School softball team settled for a break-even opening tournament this past weekend with two wins, two losses and one tie in the Ellis County Invitational at Waxahachie High School.

Jaguars pitcher Zoe Isom reached a career milestone with her 300th career strikeout, ending the weekend with 314.

The Jaguars lost to Mabank, 13-3, in the tourney opener as they committed six errors in the field; then rebounded with a 7-2 win against Hillsboro on Thursday, scoring six runs in the first two innings after spotting Hillsboro an early 1-0 lead. Lacey Harrison, batting leadoff, was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Zoie Zachry was 2-for-2 with two runs.

On Friday, HHS got a big 5-1 victory over Carthage as Brynne Lemley had 2 key hits and Jo Lenzer, Harrison and Haley Warren also had RBIs.

HHS (2-3-1) concluded the tournament by suffering a 12-2 loss to a traditionally-strong Paris North Lamar team later on Friday and closed out with a 2-2 draw against Athens on Saturday. Kylee Murillo was 2-for-3 with a two-RBI hit in the fourth to let HHS snake a tie.

In last Tuesday’s opener, the Jags never led as Class 3A power Grandview scored four first-inning runs and never looked back. Isom had the lone RBI for HHS, scoring Harrison on a double in the fourth. The Jags committed five errors resulting in four unearned runs.

Tuesday’s non-district softball game against Palmer was canceled.

Next up is the Johnson County tournament starting on Thursday at Alvarado with back-to-back games against the host Lady Indians and China Spring starting at noon. On Friday, the scene shifts to Grandview, with a rematch against the Lady Zebras at noon followed by a game against Krum. The tournament will end for the Jags at Cleburne on Saturday with contests against Corsicana at 2 p.m. and the host Lady Jackets afterward.

District 11-4A play opens for the Jags next Thursday, March 11 against 4A No. 17 Glen Rose in the team’s long-awaited home season debut at the HHS softball field.