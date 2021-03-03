Lady Panthers off to winning start

Mirror report

After opening the season already 1-0 in District 14-5A softball play with a 14-4 six-inning run-rule win over Ennis last Tuesday in their season opener, the Midlothian Lady Panthers won three games, lost two and tied one in the Midlothian Varsity Tournament this past weekend.

The Lady Panthers dropped an 8-6 contest to Keller before routing Athens, 13-0, on Thursday. They kept their hitting shoes on for a 14-1 win over Hillsboro on Friday before running into a very strong Carthage team, losing 5-2 on Friday. MHS ended the tournament on Saturday with a 9-4 win over Mabank and a 4-4 tie against Lewisville Hebron.

In the opener against Ennis, Riley Crawford and Marilyn Johnson each had two hits, combining for five RBI. Kylie Hoggatt also had two RBI, and Hannah King pitched six innings of five-hit, seven-strikeout ball and also doubled in a run.

In the loss to Keller, four MHS errors proved costly and led to two unearned runs that made the difference in the end. The Lady Panthers tied the game at 6-all after four with five runs, but Keller plated two in the top of the fifth and MHS could not answer as the time limit was reached. Bailey Hughes had a huge game, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI.

An 11-run explosion in the forth inning sent the Lady Panthers past Athens in Thursday’s tourney nightcap. King fired a five-inning one-hit shutout, and multiple players posted crooked numbers, led by Crawford, who was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Jessica Merk, who was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

On Friday, MHS scored 10 runs in the very first inning against Hillsboro and led by the 14-1 final score after two innings in a game that went five. Hughes was huge again, going 2-for-3 with four RBI, and Emma Villa picked up her first win in the circle, allowing one run and scattering nine hits.

After the loss to Carthage, MHS got back on track against Mabank, scoring four runs in the opening frame, before concluding the weekend with a tie against Hebron as the game was still knotted after seven innings. Hughes homered and Crawford was 3-for-4 with three runs scored in the draw.

The Lady Panthers (4-2-1, 1-0) were scheduled to host Red Oak on Tuesday night for their second district game. They will host 6A Waco Midway in a non-district game on Friday, then will travel to Corsicana next Tuesday for their first official away game of the year.