HHS breaks even in softball tourney

The Heritage High School softball team finished 3-3 over the weekend in the Johnson County Clash, ending the tournament on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over Cleburne followed by a close 3-1 loss to Corsicana.

The Jaguars opened the tournament off strong on Thursday at Alvarado as they beat the hosts, 7-3, then rode Zoe Isom’s no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over China Spring later in the day.

Fresh off recording her 300th career strikeout, Isom struck out nine and walked one in her no-no, and threw only 77 pitches in seven innings. Isom also drove home the game’s only two runs, on a third-inning groundout and a fifth-inning double.

Isom struck out 12 with no walks in the tourney opener and batted 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in the Jags’ win over Alvarado. Elizabeth Schmidt finished 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored; and Haley Warren was 2-for-3.

On Friday, the Jags found the going tougher at Grandview, where they led by a run after three innings but fell to the 3A No. 13-ranked Lady Zebras in a five-inning contest, 11-8. That score was a marked improvement over their season-opener on Feb. 23, a 9-1 loss also at Grandview.

Isom led the way at the dish again, going 2-for-3 with a double, and Lacey Harrison and Jo Lenzer each added a double. Later on Friday, HHS fell to Krum, 8-1, with a Zoie Zachry single and Brynne Lemley double accounting for the only hits.

HHS bounced back on Saturday at Cleburne with an 8-0 five-inning blanking of the 5A Lady Jackets, with Isom tossing a four-hit shutout and also batting 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored. Schmidt was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, while Lenzer added two hits and an RBI and Lemley chipped in with a double.

The tournament, though, ended with a setback for the Jags as 5A Corsicana held on for a 3-1 win. The Jags got the potential tying run to second base in the top of the seventh inning, but left the bases loaded. Isom was solid in the loss, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs on five hits. Warren scored Isom with a groundout in the top of the sixth.

The Jags (5-6-1) will host formerly 4A state-ranked Glen Rose on Thursday and Grandview on Friday, then will host Ferris on Monday to open District 11-4A play. They will travel to Carrollton Ranchview next Tuesday.