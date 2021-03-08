Lady Panthers open district at 2-0

Mirror report

A four-RBI night by Kylie Hoggatt was the spark the Midlothian Lady Panthers needed as they notched their second District 14-5A victory in as many outings, defeating the Red Oak Lady Hawks in a five-inning run rule, 15-4, last Tuesday at the MHS softball field.

Hoggatt finished 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple and also scored a pair of runs in the win. Hannah King finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Bailey Hughes doubled and Carsen Kitchens and Jessica Merk both tripled. The Lady Panthers were also helped by five Red Oak errors.

King picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

The Lady Panthers got a taste of what Class 6A championship-caliber softball is like on Friday, as visiting Waco Midway came to town and scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 20-2 win in a non-district game.

Midway scored three runs in the first inning and six more in the second before exploding to end the game early. Kitchens was 2-for-2 with an RBI in a bright spot for MHS.

The Lady Panthers (5-3-1, 2-0) were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday night as they resume district play. They will host Waco University on Friday at 7 p.m., then will visit Cleburne next Tuesday, also at 7 p.m.