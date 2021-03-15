Jags hit speed bump in district prep

Mirror report

The Heritage High School softball team dropped a pair of non-district games against tough teams as they tuned up for the start of District 11-4A action.

The Jaguars gave up a run in the top of the sixth to break a 2-all tie, and Glen Rose went on to defeat the Jags, 3-2, on Thursday at Heritage High School.

Zoe Isom had the only two hits for the Jags, a single and a double. Isom added an RBI and a run scored, and Haley Warren added an RBI by knocking in Isom.

Isom was strong in the circle for the Jags, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out 12, but was tagged with a tough-luck loss.

Then on Friday, the Jags took on Class 3A state-ranked Grandview and suffered a shutout loss, 8-0. HHS was held to one hit, which was also supplied by Isom. Over seven innings, Isom threw 156 pitches and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, stiking out five and walking six.

Next up for the Jags (5-8-1) is the start of district play, which was set to begin on Tuesday night at the HHS diamond against Ferris and on Wednesday night at Carrollton Ranchview.

The Jags will play a non-district game on Friday night at Rockwall-Heath and will host Maypearl on Saturday at 1 p.m. before resuming loop action at Kennedale next Tuesday at 7 p.m.