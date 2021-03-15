Lady Panthers hammer out pair of wins

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers put their hitting shoes on last week as they clubbed out 26 total runs and posted lots of crooked numbers in two District 14-5A victories.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers finished with 13 hits in a 10-4 home win over visiting Waco University and scored in every inning except the fifth. Leading the way was Kylie Hoggatt, who batted 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI.

Riley Crawford also was 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored; Hannah King was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Meagan Hall was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Bailey Hughes added a two-run homer.

King went the distance in the circle and allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out four.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers belted out 14 more hits as they beat Corsicana, 16-5. Hughes was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI and Hoggatt had a 3-for-4 day. Crawford was 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI, and Carsen Kitchens was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

King pitched the first five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Crawford finished up with two innings of one-hit ball.

The Lady Panthers (8-3-1, 4-0) had a game at Cleburne scheduled for Monday evening. They will step out of district play at Richardson on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., then will host Joshua next Tuesday at 7 p.m.