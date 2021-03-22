Softball Jags win 2 of 3 on week

Mirror report

The Heritage High School softball Jaguars sandwiched a pair of wins around a competitive loss to a strong Class 6A team during spring break week.

The Jags blasted District 11-4A colleague Carrollton Ranchview, 21-0, on the road last Tuesday, then dropped a 6-2 result at Rockwall-Heath on Friday night before rebounding with an 8-4 non-district win over Maypearl at the HHS softball field on Saturday afternoon.

The Jags jumped all over Maypearl early, scoring five runs in the first inning and adding three more in the second before coasting to the win. Zoe Isom struck out eight, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

Kora Huff and Haley Warren each drove in two runs and Lacey Harrison scored twice as the Jags finished with only five hits but benefited from three Lady Panther errors.

On Friday, the Jags were held to three hits and averted a shutout with two runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI double by Harrison and an RBI single by Huff. Elizabeth Schmidt had the only other hit for HHS on a single in the fourth. Isom allowed five earned runs on six hits and fanned seven, but walked eight and hit a batter in the loss.

In last Tuesday’s district game, however, the full HHS package was on display. The Jags scored 18 — that’s right, 18 — runs in the first inning alone, and Isom pitched three perfect innings for the win, striking out seven of nine batters faced.

Schmidt, Warren and Jo Lenzer each had two hits and Harrison, Warren and Kylee Murillo had two RBI each for the Jags. Warren and Lenzer each touched home three times.

The Jags (8-9-1, 2-0) were scheduled to return to 11-4A play on Tuesday night at Kennedale. They will travel to Ferris on Friday for a 7 p.m. first pitch, then will host Ranchview next Tuesday, also at 7 p.m.

Because there are only four teams competing in the district — meaning that HHS is already guaranteed a playoff berth — the district will play a triple round-robin schedule.