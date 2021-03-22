Lady Panthers keep bats red-hot

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers broke out the bats last week and extended their string of double-digit run totals to six in a District 14-5A victory at Cleburne and a doubleheader sweep of Richardson.

Last Monday, the Lady Panthers drove to Cleburne and outslugged the host Lady Jackets, 12-7. Hannah King led the way by batting 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, while also scattering seven hits in the circle for the win with eight strikeouts.

Kylie Hoggatt was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and three runs scored and Carsen Kitchens was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Bailey Hughes and Marilyn Johnson each added two hits.

On Thursday, the Lady Panthers (11-3-1, 5-0) traveled to Richardson and found even more offense as they easily swept a twin bill, 17-6 and 19-0.

Riley Crawford paced MHS in Game 1, batting 4-for-6 with two doubles, a stolen base, two RBI and three runs scored. Hoggatt kept up her power hitting with a 3-for-3 game including another homer, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored; Kitchens was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored; and Rylan McFalls added a triple and scored three runs.

Crawford pitched the first four innings and allowed one earned run on five hits. Emma Villa and Lauren Davidson each tossed an inning of relief.

The Lady Panthers were even more dominant in the nightcap with an 18-run second inning to break the game open. Kaylee Farnsworth batted 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI as the game ended after three innings. Johnson was also 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored; Meagan Hall drove in three runs and touch home three times; King finished with three RBI; and Hughes homered and drove in two. King pitched three shutout innings.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to return to district play on Tuesday night at home against Joshua. They will travel to Ennis on Friday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch and visit Red Oak next Tuesday, also at 7 p.m.