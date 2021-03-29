Softball Jags drop 11-4A road pair

Midlothian Mirror

FERRIS — The Heritage High School suffered two extremes of disappointment in road district losses last week, falling short in a slugfest and doing the same in a low-scoring affair.

The Jaguars got a complete-game two-hitter from Zoe Isom on Friday night, but the host Ferris Lady Yellowjackets scored twice in the second inning and made the runs stand up in a 2-0 District 11-4A outcome.

HHS (8-11-1, 2-2) only managed three hits of their own, two singles by Elizabeth Schmidt with two stolen bases and a double by Kylee Murillo.

Isom struck out 11 with no walks in the loss.

The Jags had chances to score, but Schmidt was stranded at third in the first inning, and both Schmidt and Murillo were later left on base in scoring position.

Last Tuesday, hot-hitting Kennedale hosted and outscored the Jags, 18-14.

HHS amassed 18 hits total, including four by Schmidt, who finished 4-for-5 with a grand slam, three doubles, five RBI and four runs scored; and four by Jo Lenzer, who was also 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Isom added a double and a triple, and Lacey Harrison, Haley Warren, and Murillo all collected two hits.

A nine-run top of the fifth seemed to have righted the ship for Heritage as it took an 11-8 edge, but the Lady Wildcats answered right back with nine of their own in the bottom of the inning to reclaim the advantage for good.

Isom threw a heroic 169 pitches in going the distance, striking out 12 but walking eight.

The Jags were scheduled to host Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday night. They will host Kennedale on Thursday at 7 p.m. and then will be idle next Tuesday. They will host Ferris on Friday, April 9.