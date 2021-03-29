Lady Panthers endure tough week

Mirror report

ENNIS — The start of Friday night’s District 14-5A softball game couldn’t have gone any worse for the Midlothian Lady Panthers as they gave up 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 13-7 loss to the host Ennis Lady Lions to launch the second half of the district schedule.

The 11 runs all scored after two outs were recorded, and two hit batters and two errors contributed to the big inning. A bases-clearing triple by Ennis’ Aubree Lolani put a cap on the outburst.

The Lady Panthers responded with four runs in the third, one in the fifth, and two more in the seventh, but the early hole was too deep.

Carsen Kitchens was one of the bright spots for the Lady Panthers, batting 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Bailey Hughes had two triples for MHS, finishing 2-for-3. Riley Crawford added a two-run homer and a stolen base.

Hannah King battled for six innings, allowing only four earned runs on nine hits. King struck out two and walked two.

Last Tuesday at home, the Lady Panthers (11-5-1, 5-2) forced extra innings against Joshua, but the Lady Owls scored five times in the top of the eighth for a 6-1 win, handing MHS its first district loss.

Both teams scored in the first inning, and the score held that way through seven. After Joshua drew first blood on an error at shortstop, the Lady Panthers loaded the bases for Marilyn Johnson, who was hit by a pitch to force Crawford home from third, but MHS couldn’t capitalize further and it remained 1-1.

Crawford and Kitchens had the only two hits for MHS, both singles. King was strong in the circle and matched zeroes with Joshua before finally tiring in the eighth.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Red Oak on Tuesday night. They will be idle on Good Friday and will return to the MHS softball diamond next Tuesday night, April 6 against Corsicana.