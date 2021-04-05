HHS’ Isom no-hits Ranchview

Mirror report

The Heritage High School softball team got the week off to a great start last Tuesday night with a no-hitter by pitcher Zoe Isom in a 10-0 six-inning run-rule win over Carrollton Ranchview at the HHS home diamond.

Isom struck out 14 batters and walked none. The only baserunner that was allowed was a hit batter in the fourth inning. Isom also helped her own cause by batting 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Elizabeth Schmidt, Jo Lenzer and Kylee Murillo each scored two runs.

Isom was also perfect over five innings in a 21-0 rout of Ranchview on March 16.

The Jags (9-12-1, 3-3) broke on top in the first on an Isom RBI groundout, then put up six runs in the third inning, highlighted by a Lacey Harrison RBI double and five errors by the Lady Wolves in the frame.

HHS added to the margin in the fifth on Hannah Moon’s groundout, then ended the game an inning early with two more runs.

However, on Thursday night, the Jags let one get away as visiting Kennedale scored three runs in the top of the seventh to nip HHS, 8-6. The Jags held the upper hand for most of the night, leading 6-3 after five before the Lady Cats scored the game’s final five runs.

Schmidt’s RBI single and Isom’s two-run homer to center gave HHS a 3-0 lead after three innings. After Kennedale tied it in the top of the fourth, the Jags responded in the home half on Izzy Barrientes’ RBI single, and in the fifth, HHS made it 6-3 on Haley Warren’s two-run double.

Lenzer finished 2-for-3, while Isom and Warren each picked up two RBI and Schmidt touched home twice.

The Jags were scheduled to be idle Tuesday night. They will host Ferris on Friday at 7 p.m. in what will be the all-important rubber game of the season series, before traveling to Ranchview next Tuesday night, April 13.