Walk-off loss extends MHS slide

RED OAK — After a 5-0 start to open district, the Midlothian Lady Panthers are looking to right the ship this week following last Tuesday night’s 6-5 walk-off loss to the Red Oak Lady Hawks.

The Lady Panthers (11-6-1, 5-3) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning as Riley Crawford singled home a run. But Red Oak tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on an error, then won it in the seventh in improbable fashion as Lady Hawk Lisandra Andrade reached base on an error and then scored all the way from first on an errant pickoff play.

Bailey Hughes finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, and Meagan Hall and Marilyn Johnson also had two hits for MHS. Rylan McFalls added an RBI triple.

Hannah King took the loss after holding Red Oak to four earned runs on six hits. King struck out nine and walked three.

The Lady Panthers broke on top by a 2-0 score in the top of the second, but Red Oak (12-5, 6-2) answered with four runs of its own in the third. However, MHS scratched out single runs in each of the next three innings to regain the edge briefly. Hall drove in a run in the fourth, and Johnson tied it in the fifth on an RBI hit.

The Lady Panthers were off for Easter weekend, and were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday night.

They will travel to Waco University on Friday for a 7 p.m. game, then will return home to entertain Cleburne next Tuesday.