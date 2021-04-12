Lady Panthers outslug Corsicana

Mirror report

With only two District 14-5A games left to play, the Midlothian Lady Panthers are on a glide path for the playoffs and are looking to better their seeding.

The Lady Panthers got four hits from Riley Crawford and needed every one of them as they outslugged Corsicana, 13-9, last Tuesday at MHS in a game that saw a combined 12 errors committed.

Crawford was a triple shy of the cycle as she doubled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth and homered in the sixth. Crawford wound up with three RBI and three runs scored.

Carsen Kitchens batted 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, and Kylie Hoggatt was 2-for-4 and scored three runs. Hannah King added a double and Meagan Hall a triple for MHS, which snapped a three-game mini-slide in district play.

King went the distance in the circle and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits for the win, striking out six and walking three.

The Lady Panthers (13-6-1, 7-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and added six more in the third as Hall capped the outburst with an RBI triple but was out at home trying to stretch an inside-the-parker.

Crawford led off the bottom of the sixth with a homer to left, making it 13-8. The Lady Panthers committed three of their errors in the top of the seventh as Corsicana got the potential tying run to the on-deck circle, but King struck out the final two batters to seal the win.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers picked up a big road district win over Waco University, 6-3.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Cleburne on Tuesday night. They will step out of district play to host Bryan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., before closing out district on April 23 at Joshua.

The Bryan game will be Future Prospects Day for the Lady Panthers, and all youth softball players will get in free by wearing their youth team jerseys. Youth players will get an opportunity to run the bases, and also to get autographs and photos with varsity softball players on the field. The team will recognize the 2020 seniors before the game.