HHS holds off Benbrook

Mirror report

Having wrapped up the district schedule the week before, the Heritage High School softball team took a week off to relax and recharge their batteries. It paid off nicely as the Jaguars warmed up for the Class 4A Region II playoffs with a thrilling 6-5 non-district victory over Benbrook on Saturday afternoon.

North Texas strikeout leader Zoe Isom fanned 13 more to top 200 for the season, and walked only one in a complete-game win.

The game was rescheduled from Friday evening as yet another round of storms moved through North Texas for the third Friday in a row.

Hannah Moon, batting ninth, led the Jags by going 2-for-3 with two triples, an RBI and a run scored, and Haley Warren added a hit and two RBI.

After a scoreless first two innings, Benbrook took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. But HHS got a run back in the home half of the third on Moon’s first triple, scoring Zoie Zachry. Then in the fifth, the Jags tied it at 2-all as Moon tripled a second time and scored on an error.

Finally in the bottom of the sixth, the Jags erupted for four runs, including a Kylee Murillo RBI hit, a two-run single by Warren and a passed ball scoring Keilana Alexander.

The Jags needed every one of those runs as the Lady Bobcats rallied in the top of the seventh, scoring three times and getting the potential tying run to the plate before Isom induced two groundouts to end the ballgame.

The Jags (12-13-1, 9-3) scheduled a return meeting on Monday night at Benbrook.

HHS is a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will face the third-place team out of District 9-3A at a site and time that hadn’t been determined by Monday afternoon.