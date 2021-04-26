Lady Panthers enter playoffs on down note

Mirror report

JOSHUA — The Midlothian Lady Panthers fell into too deep an early hole to dig out of, and settled for a third-place finish in District 14-5A following a 7-5 loss to Joshua on Friday night.

The Lady Owls scored all seven of their runs in the second and third innings, forcing MHS to battle back the whole way. They almost did as Riley Crawford, who finished 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and three RBI, belted a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to make it a two-run game. The Jags, however, were retired in order in each of the final two innings

In the second inning, Joshua scored four runs to grab the early edge. MHS (15-7-1, 8-4) answered with two runs in the top of the third on a Bailey Hughes sac fly and an error at third base, but the Lady Owls tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 7-2.

Meagan Hall joined Crawford in batting 2-for-3 with a stolen base, scoring a pair of runs, and Rylan McFalls added a double.

Hannah King held Joshua to only three hits, and only three runs charged to her were earned because of two critical errors in the field. King struck out seven, but walked six and hit two batters.

The No. 3-seeded Lady Panthers will take on the District 13-5A runner-up this week in the bi-district round of the 5A Region II playoffs. A site and time had not been determined as of Monday afternoon.