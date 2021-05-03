Celina outslugs HHS in 3 games

Mirror report

IRVING — The Heritage softball Jaguars clawed back into the game after spotting Celina a 7-0 lead on Saturday, but never caught up as the Lady Bobcats slugged their way to an 11-9 win in the decisive Game 3 of their Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff series at Irving High School.

The Jags finished the year at 14-15-1 overall.

Heritage ended the day with 14 hits and was led by the trio of Elizabeth Schmidt, Zoe Isom and Lacey Harrison at the dish with three hits apiece.

Isom was 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored; Schmidt was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and four runs scored; and Harrison was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Kylee Murillo added two hits and an RBI.

After Celina took a 7-0 advantage after two innings, the Jags chipped away, keeping the game competitive. HHS made it a 3-run margin after four and attempted a final rally in the bottom of the seventh as Isom doubled home a run, but Isom was stranded at third and Harrison at first representing the potential tying run.

The Jags kept their season alive on Friday night in Celina on Isom’s two-run homer to center in the top of the seventh, erasing a one-run deficit and allowing them to hang on for a 13-12 victory. Isom retired the Lady Bobcats in order in the bottom of the seventh to slam the door shut.

The Jags amassed 18 hits, with Schmidt finishing 5-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI and four runs scored batting leadoff. Isom had a homer, two doubles and three RBI; Jo Lenzer also had three hits; and Harrison and Murillo each added two safeties.

Game 2 was a seesaw battle the entire way, with Celina jumping out to a 4-0 lead only to see HHS score eight consecutive runs. The Lady Bobcats fought back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 12-11 edge into the final frame.

In Thursday’s series opener at the Midlothian High School diamond, the Jags were held in check as Celina took Game 1, 6-0.

Isom struck out 12 in the circle, but got no offensive support as she took the loss for the Jags. Harrison was 2-for-3 with a double, and Murillo, Haley Warren and Hannah Moon added singles.

The visiting Lady Bobcats took a 1-0 lead after one, then pulled away with five runs in the top of the fourth.